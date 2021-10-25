Gas prices
Biden says gas prices won’t go down until 2022. I hope the people in California are happy they voted for him — their gas is now $8 a gallon. Can you imagine how gas got that high when we were energy independent before that idiot took office?
Belief system
There’s a certain amount of people who believe in UFOs. I don’t believe in UFOs, or Bigfoot, or the Loch Ness monster or paranormal events. I believe in God and the devil, because they’re real, but that other stuff is just fantasy.
Booster advice
It said on TV that the booster shots for Moderna and others are ready to go. Is there a place in St. Joe that is giving out the booster shots for people 65 and older or who have a medical condition? Would someone let me know if there is a place open to get these shots?
Editor’s note: Booster shots are available, for those who meet the criteria, at Mosaic Life Care’s Community Vaccine Site at East Hills Shopping Center and through the local Health Department and some pharmacies. Check with those providers for details. Mosaic will give an update on its next dates soon.
Bada-bing
Well, it’s obvious Alec Baldwin’s aim is a lot better than his acting.
Oil from OPEC
I’d like a coherent answer from the liberals on two questions: 1, Why is it better to get oil from OPEC than from our own fields? And 2, Why is it OK for us to tear down coal-fired plants for electricity when China has seen a 66% increase in the last six months?
Change of tune
Just a few months ago, Joe Biden and the Democrats were calling frontline workers heroes. Now they’re calling them murderers if they won’t take the COVID vaccine.
Long memory
I don’t know how Jen Psaki can keep a straight face. When she was questioned about Biden going to the border to see what was going on, she explained that yes, he had driven through there — in 2008.
