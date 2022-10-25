I believe before election time, the editor ought to publish how our Missouri congressmen and senators voted on the infrastructure bill.
Up to a vote
I think everyone in Buchanan County should be allowed to vote whether or not to tear down the double-decker bridge that affects so many people in so many ways. Now I remember when Downtown was at its heyday, and I know what it used to be like but it will never be like that again. There’s nothing down there but lawyers and police and the courthouse. There’s no reason to go down there and I avoid it like the plague. So let us citizens have a say about that double-decker bridge. Who wants to drive through Downtown? Come on, give me a break.
A long game
Marxists play the long game and if you haven’t figured out by now, the reason they’re driving the police off the job is to replace them with federal law enforcement. Because federal law enforcement does not have to obey the rules of engagement.
Figured her out
If the people were smart enough not to vote for Liz Cheney, how could she think that they would listen to who she’s going to vote for? Good lord.
They need him
What in the world would the Democrats do without Donald Trump? Everything that has happened before was Trump’s decision. He even makes a lot of money for a lot of book writers. He is an important person, don’t you think?
Ripple effect
Someone recently commented in It’s your call that the rest of the world in many places had worse inflation than we do. And how could that be our fault? Well, a lot of it is because the United States is the biggest player in the oil market, consumption and production. So when the current administration says we’re going to quit producing very much, it creates a ripple effect around the whole world. So yes, people in England, people in Europe are feeling Joe Biden’s policies.
