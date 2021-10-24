Believe
I believe in Donald Trump. I really don’t think I’ll vote, because it’s rigged.
A vote to defend
I see no Missouri Republicans voted to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign or domestic.
A new deal
Americans started losing our freedom when Roosevelt was president. He called it “The New Deal.” And it increased tremendously when LBJ expanded it to the Great Society. When you quit being responsible for yourself, someone else will do it and make their own rules. So here we are; that’s where we live now.
Don’t fall for it
I really hope the people of this country don’t fall for the ruse that is being perpetrated, and that is that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inept and cannot do their jobs. Everything that is going on is by design.
Just an idea
Gas is over $3 a gallon in some places. We’ve got people by the thousands flooding over our southern border. When is Biden going to realize he’s not doing anything right, and get back some of Trump’s ideas? Let’s build the wall. Let’s get the Keystone pipeline opened up. Let’s go back to doing things FOR this country instead of doing things TO it.
Free too long
Cortez says the Republicans are upset about the changing country. If she wants America to be like Venezuela, which the American people do not want, then she can go back to Venezuela where she came from. America has been free too long to be under a dictatorship like Biden wants us to be.
Round three
This country is now living in Obama’s third term as president.
Show me the money
Biden is not the only one who has gotten rich after serving as president or vice president. Where did the Obamas and Clintons get all their money after they got out of office? Not from their salaries, for sure. Presidents and vice presidents don’t get that much money. Eisenhower, Truman, Carter, Reagan, Nixon, Ford – none of them got excessively rich after being president. Kind of seems funny to me. But of course they didn’t keep on writing books.
Standing up
I am so proud of the nine Republicans that stood up for America. A lot of those Republicans that voted ‘no’ probably wish they’d had the guts, but they didn’t.
Friends in high places
You know, as I was watching the Attorney General’s testimony on Capitol Hill, I couldn’t help but notice that Garland had that smug look on his face, like “You can’t touch me, I’m friends with the boss.” God, are we in trouble.
