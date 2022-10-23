The News-Press opinion “Long time coming” is ridiculous. There are two kinds of levees: Those that will fail and those that have failed.
American soldier
It’s pretty hard for the military to be ready when the current president and the Democrats are using it for political purposes. Instead of what it was meant for — protecting the United States.
Gasoline dreams
As the election nears, does anyone remember $2 gas and Biden shutting down our oil industry?
Do it to me one more time
I really don’t understand why the News-Press does an article about the My Success event every year. I graduated in 2016 and I went to the My Success event. It’s not new.
My generation
Well, there you go, millennials. It’s in the paper. You don’t have to pay for your student loan. Somebody else is gonna take care of it for you. And later down the road when you buy a house, maybe somebody will take care of that too. And your medical bills. You’ll get out of that too. Never mind the fact that the generations before you paid their own way.
It’s a wild world
Jeff Bezos is saying to batten down the hatches, this is going to be a wild ride the next few months.
It’s no fun
I just heard on the news that the Democratic mayor of El Paso is not going to send anymore illegal immigrants by bus to New York. What a coincidence. Biden asked him a couple days ago to please stop, and lo and behold, he stopped. But he did find a place to hang his hat. He said the reason that he wasn’t going to send him anymore was because Biden stopped the people from Venezuela from coming across. What a joke.
Can’t buy my love
Yes, all of this brouhaha about forgiving these student loans. I thought it was illegal to buy votes or pay somebody to vote a certain way? That’s all Biden is doing, trying to drum up another two or three million votes for his losing political ambitions. I can’t believe what this country is coming to.
