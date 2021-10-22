Make it beautiful
I’m 75 years old and I have lived in St. Joe now for 12 years. I’ve come to love this beautiful town and its beautiful people. I daily walk on the Parkway. After reading the article “Make St. Joe beautiful again,” I have made a pact with myself to always carry a trash bag and pick up litter that I see on my walks. I hope that you will too.
Lots of wrongs
Someone said Sen. Hawley thought it was OK to harass school board members at home. That most certainly is not all right. But it is also not right to harass senators in the restroom, or to burn a person’s small business down because you’re upset about something a law enforcement officer did. There are many things that are not right. Let’s not pick and choose.
Lesser evil?
Man, I’m betting all you people who hated Trump are thinking, “He wasn’t so bad, after all.”
China threat
Ever since the years of President Obama, I have been trying to make people understand that China is the enemy. And yet, the Democrats have gone out of their way to keep the focus on Russia. Finally, finally, I feel I have been vindicated, because now we know the Chinese have sent a supersonic nuclear missile into the atmosphere and circled the globe. I’m glad someone, even though it may be too late, has finally woken up.
Editor’s note: It is true that the hypersonic missile technology circled the globe, but it wasn’t carrying a nuclear warhead. It is believed it is capable of doing so.
Higher power
You know I love it when the talking heads in this country try to determine that you don’t have a religious exemption. The worst mistake you could ever make is to get between a human being and his or her god. That is a personal area, and it is off limits. But we have people on the left who don’t like the thought of a higher power above them.
Check it out
Are we raising a generation of idiots? They like socialism but they can’t define what it is. Maybe they should do some research and then they wouldn’t like it so much. Tell them to check out Venezuela or Cuba, or some of these foreign countries that have socialism. See if those people like it, and then tell me if you would prefer that.
Change of heart
Isn’t that amazing? Almost overnight, Colin Powell went from a war criminal to a saint in the eyes of the left.
LESSER EVIL I hope you are stupid enough to bet thousands because I am ready to collect. The fact that during the consevative treasonous insurrection on January 6th that tRUMP was not evacuated from the capitol to a safe and secure place is ample evidence as to who instigated and directed the assault on America. LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!! LOCK HIM UP!!! And throw away the key.
