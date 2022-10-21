How can you endorse Sam Graves when he’s afraid to debate anybody?
An accounting
The United States donated multiple billions, with a B, to Ukraine. Has it been accounted for?
Don’t trust him
An excellent, thoughtful letter by David Hurst. It is true that in April of this year Russia’s Putin offered to withdraw from Ukraine if they refused to join NATO in the future. Come on, Mr. Hurst, when was the last time Putin could be believed or kept his word? Hell will freeze over before you can believe Putin. Don’t be naïve.
We’re bleeding
So Biden is going to pull out a little more oil from the reserves. Someone needs to tell him that it’s like putting a Band-Aid on an amputation. And he would say, “Well, you will last a little longer until you bleed out.”
A worldwide problem
People, don’t you realize that inflation is not just an American problem? Inflation is a worldwide problem. Every country on Earth is dealing with it. Many of those countries’ inflation is much worse. Examples: The United Kingdom, France, Japan and Germany.
Who to blame?
Worldwide countries are struggling with record-setting high inflation. Is Joe Biden to blame for this too?
Don’t begrudge
Some corporate farmers have sent their children to college for free, and our tax dollars also pay for their subsidies. Why begrudge someone on Medicare or someone who is not a high-wage earner a student loan forgiveness?
Political emergency?
I see Biden’s gonna take 15 million barrels of oil out of our emergency reserve. Those two words: Emergency reserve.
Tired of greed
I wonder if any of the new would-be Washington politicians have thought about campaigning on compromise, term limits and working across the aisle. They wouldn’t get any party money, but they sure would get elected by everyone who’s tired of the current greed and corruption that we’ve got now.
