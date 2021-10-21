What’s the difference?
Everybody says Trump started that riot on Jan. 6, but I didn’t see him stand up like Maxine Waters and tell people, “Get in their face, wherever you see them! At the gas station, at the grocery store! Get right in their face!” Now that’s inciting riot. Maxine Waters is responsible for that. If you listen to Trump’s speech, he never said that, but she did. So what’s the difference? He’s a Republican and she’s a Democrat. That’s the difference. Democrats get by with anything, and Republicans are chastised for whatever they do.
Don’t slander Rodney Dangerfield
Someone in It’s your call said Joe Biden is becoming Rodney Dangerfield. I will not stand for Rodney Dangerfield being slandered this way. Enough of that.
Looking trashy
The city needs to get on these trash truck drivers to cover their trash. I’m going down 229 and there’s big bundles of trash all over the place. When did the city stop that? They used to make them keep the trash covered. It’s looking bad out here.
Out of the taxpayers’ pockets
I wonder just how many millions of tax dollars the American people have had wasted in all these attempts to hold someone accountable. It’s one of those things that’s never going to happen, and yet they spend millions of dollars sitting in meetings, forming committees, investigating this, investigating that. There’s no accountability. The accountability out of any of this is at the accounts office taking money out of the taxpayers’ pockets.
America belongs to the people
America belongs to we, the people. It does not belong to Congress. It does not belong to special interest groups such as lobbyists. It does not belong to the courts. America belongs to the people. Wake up, America.
Radicals in town
Apparently all the radical greenies are now emerging in St. Joe. God help us.
Expense of their grand plans
When the powerful elite conduct these grand experiments on their societies, it ends up like Mao in China. When he goofed, 6 million people died. And do you know what his reply was? “Well, it could have turned out better.” So take a look at your leaders and just assume you could be expendable in their grand plans.
Where’s the young people?
The younger generation is always so concerned about climate change ending environments. So why is it I always see older people at the recycling center?
The most incompetent since Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter may have been a noble man, but he was the most naïve, inept, and incompetent president of my lifetime – at least, until Joe Biden came along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.