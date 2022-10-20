The infrastructure beast is hugely active on the streets and bridges of our fair city. Those damned Democrats and RINOs work together well.
Fiction, not fact
The CDC will take a vote on whether or not kids have to be vaccinated to go to school. The COVID vaccine is experimental. They want to give it to our little kids.
Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an advisory panel that can make medical recommendations on child vaccine schedules, but the actual decision on whether to require them is and has been up to state legislatures. Also, the CDC granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine in order to address health needs during the height of the pandemic, but it has since been granted full Food and Drug Administration approval in some cases.
Tax breaks
The reason Joe Biden gave the rich people tax breaks is so they will buy expensive electric cars. Have you got it figured out yet?
A place to go
Is there any place in St. Joe that seniors can go for free exercise workouts and programs? The only one that I know of is the YMCA, which is clear at the North Shoppes. Since they took it away from our Downtown area, is there any place in town that seniors can go?
Editor’s note: You could check on fees and activities at the St. Joseph REC Center and the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Cravin’ the Raven
I appreciate the nice coverage of Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri football. I wish I could take a look at what’s happened with Benedictine. The Ravens are ranked eighth nationally. It would be nice to see some articles about them.
Enjoy it
Hey, you Biden people, how are you liking socialism? This is just the beginning. Have you figured out free always comes at a price and never lasts for very long? With it comes your lack of freedom. Have fun.
A setup
I see where Joe thinks he’s going to release another 15 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Does anybody in this country realize the danger he’s putting us in? And all he’s doing is depleting our petroleum reserve. If we get into a situation with China or something, if they go to take Taiwan and he says we’re going to defend Taiwan, we can’t do it without that oil. He’s setting us up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.