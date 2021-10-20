Rich or poor?
President Biden says he was the poorest congressman in Congress for 36 years, and after he got to be president is when he started making his money. That is a lie. He did not make all these millions of dollars in the eight or ten months he’s been in office.
Editor’s note: Do you mean after he got to be vice president? According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Biden ranked near the bottom of elected officials, 577 out of 581, for personal wealth as late as in 2014. He started to make millions when he left the White House after serving as vice president.
Buy American
China is our port authority, and as the port authority they have docked many, many ships outside of several ports. I’m sure we qualify for the Guinness World Record for docked ships in ports. Either way, since they are saying we will have problems getting supplies, we should do this: Buy American.
Thanks anyway
Dear Dr. Fauci says we might be able to spend the holidays with our families. We’re going to do that anyway. We don’t need his permission.
Stand your ground
In the Old Testament, Jeremiah was a prophet. He was a very successful leader of men. And he had God leading him. He told his men when they started to waiver, “Stand your ground.” Look around you at everything going on in this world and think about that.
A real message
With all the news today of supply chain shortages and backups and empty shelves, the need to get out and shop early and often for Christmas gifts, could life have handed us a better and more appropriate time to shun the commercialization of Christmas? Stop and go back to the true joy and meaning of Christmas, to spend time with family and loved ones, to enjoy the company of friends and to give thanks for all the abundance we have that many others do not.
Masks off
Joe “do as I say, not as I do” Biden tells us to wear a mask or you’re kaput. But our incompetent emperor goes in restaurants maskless. It’s shameful. He’s a hypocrite.
