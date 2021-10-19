Immigration plan
Well Biden’s going to put Trump’s plan back in, where they have to remain in Mexico. I think it’s a little late to shut the barn door after all the horses have already got out. Look how many illegal immigrants we already have in this country. There’s thousands headed this way right now. Do you think Mexico is going to keep them all? I doubt it.
A real boost
I just wanted to say thank you to Mosaic for offering the booster clinic. I was one of the 500 people who went through there and it went very smoothly. Everyone was very kind, and it was much appreciated.
Ashes to ashes
The city needs to start removing the dead ash trees that line the boulevard. Many branches are already falling, and with winter coming on there is a very high exposure to liability claims. When broken limbs fall, the “act of God” defense will not apply because the city is already aware that the trees are dead. It’s expensive, but cut them down before someone or something gets hurt or damaged.
Respect for Manchin
While the Democrats are busy bashing Joe Manchin, I find that my respect for him is growing daily. He actually cares about what happens to this nation.
Justify it
It’s your call in the Weekender was hilarious! I love it when the liberals come out of the woodwork to try and justify their insanity.
Up and up
The Democratic Party is so clueless, it’s astounding. They are trying to save people from inflation that they are causing, by creating even more inflation.
By any other name
So the climate protesters that broke into the Department of Interior building, injured people and sent an officer to the hospital — will they get a free pass unlike those from Jan. 6? Aren’t they domestic terrorists as well? They need to be arrested and investigated too.
