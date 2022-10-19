Someone called It’s your call complaining Eric Schmitt had spent taxpayer money trying to get kids back in school stating he was not a scientist. Does it matter at all? The kids should have been in school. The paper masks don’t work on COVID.
High times
Remember, when you vote for a Democrat this November, you’re voting for a higher cause — the cause of higher taxes, higher inflation, higher crime, higher unemployment, higher spending. All kinds of higher things.
Downtown dilemma
Yeah, this is on that hotel Downtown. OK, first of all, they’re kind of beating a dead horse. I mean, they got all them hotels and motels on the Belt Highway right there next to the highway. You jump off the highway and get in a room. I mean, they act like thousands and thousands of people flock to this town. That building has been sitting down there since when? I mean, come on you guys, stop wasting money.
You got us
Yeah, I’m just an old 88-year-old graduate from Lafayette High School and I did pretty good in spelling when I was in school, but does anyone on the News-Press staff know the difference between filing a hole and filling a hole? Just curious.
Biden or Putin?
In London, the recession is caused by Putin and the Ukraine war, and on the European continent it is caused by Putin and the Ukraine war. All over the world it is caused by Putin and Europe, but in the United States it is caused by Biden and the Democratic Party. Nowhere is it ever mentioned elsewhere in the world.
Ready for combat?
A report on FOX News says the military is not ready for any major conflict. That’s pretty sad.
Kind of funny
If Donald Trump had asked the Saudi Arabians to delay a cut in oil production until after the midterms, as President Biden did, Democrats would have accused him of inviting foreign election interference. Remember what they did with Ukraine? It’s all a joke.
