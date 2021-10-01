Read the signs
Apparently the Trumpy bear out on Frederick Avenue with the signs hasn’t heard that Trump got fired.
Something is wrong
What’s wrong with America? When you have a man in the White House, he’s telling the health care workers and police and people who keep us safe that if they don’t get vaccinated they’re going to get their jobs taken away from them — what kind of a man is that? That’s not a president. That’s what I call a dictator.
Heads up
I have a question for all you liberal intellectuals out there: If China was about to attack the United States, are you really dumb enough to believe one of their generals would call us first?
Steaks, steaks
There is talk in Washington, D.C., that all people who own cattle will have to pay a $2,600 tax bond for every cow. Well, there goes the steaks. Can you believe this communist government, this communist country?
Editor’s note: The $3.5 trillion social spending bill includes a methane fee levied on the oil and gas industry. It would amount to $2,600 if applied to livestock, but there isn’t language specifically including or excluding livestock in the legislation as it is written.
House of lies
Looking at our current administration I realize that my father did a very poor job of raising me. When I lied, I got punished. But that’s not the way it works in the White House. They can lie and always get away with it. There’s no accountability.
Feeling sorry
I really do feel a little bit sorry for you people watching the mainstream media try to cover up the worst administration we’ve had in the history of this country.
Wrong message
So if you’re a citizen of this country, you can be bullied, you can be forced, you can be threatened; but if you come into this country illegally, you don’t need a vaccination, you don’t need to go to court to prove you should be here, you don’t have to do anything a citizen has to do. That sends a real great message.
