Desire to work
You know how sad the situation is right now in our country? The people who want to work are not being allowed to work because they refuse to take the vaccine. But the people who are vaccinated are refusing to work.
Under the rug
The destructive riots in major cities received very little press, almost no investigation, and has apparently been swept under the rug. But the D.C. protestors continue to be prosecuted 10 months later, along with anyone who is even associated with Trump.
Accusations
I am not a racist person. The only people I am against are the people who call us terrorists or racists when they don’t even know us.
Man of dignity
I’m going to say something that may sound unpopular, but I’m really getting tired of people slamming Jimmy Carter. I lived through the Carter years. They were not easy years. But Carter is not the disgrace that Biden is. Give the man a break.
Revenue boost
I find it interesting that every time the Republicans bring up debt and deficits, the Democrats always holler, “But the tax cuts!” The simple truth is the federal government has taken in record revenue every year since the tax cuts. That’s not the problem.
Refusals
It’s just been reported that several engineers and scientists at Los Alamos will be losing their jobs because they refuse to be vaccinated. What was that about this only being Trump people who are “against science”?
No respect
Joe Biden has always been the Rodney Dangerfield of politics, and under his leadership, America is quickly becoming the Rodney Dangerfield of the world.
X’s and O’s
I have a job suggestion for ex-Raider coach John Gruden. He should apply for Trump’s campaign manager. They have so much in common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.