After seeing all the Trump-hating calls, I’ve come to the conclusion that they mostly come from bots, Democrat activists or political science students just out of college who haven’t been around long enough to figure things out.
Energy independence
Referencing oil prices, why does Schumer, the Senate leader, blame Saudi Arabia for our high oil gas prices? We were independent prior to Biden shutting down our own oil industry. And gasoline was under $2 a gallon then.
Editor’s note: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, for the first nine months of 2022 the United States imported an average of 2.5 million barrels of crude oil a day and produced roughly 7.7 million barrels a day domestically. To a degree, what Saudi Arabia has done will drive up the cost of oil, whether the United States is a net importer or exporter, because it is able to greatly influence the supply on a global level.
Tell them
Please tell former Sen. Tom Coleman and Mr. Bob Johnson that we will protect our children and our republic by voting against Democrats like Trudy Busch Valentine and other politicians such as themselves.
Divide by 10
I know it’s a little early for Christmas, but I was thinking, when they do Shop St. Joseph, wouldn’t it be a lot better if 10 people were blessed with $1,000? I think that would be a lot better if you had 10 winners and $1,000 would help a lot of people instead of just one person.
Call us back
We’ve all heard the slogans, ‘shop local, buy local.’ I tried to contact two contractors last week, twice left messages and neither one of them returned my call. I also contacted a business about a service that they provide and they said that somebody would get back with me. I have not heard anything. It’s hard to spend my money locally when I can’t figure out who to contact to spend my money with. That slogan is going to be even more important during the holiday season.
Red hat club
So it came as no surprise but the News-Press endorsement of Eric Schmitt is certainly a huge disappointment considering all that has happened in this country the last few years. The last thing we need is to is to elect a MAGA candidate for Senate. Too many of you have traded your country for a red hat.
