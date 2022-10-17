Biden says that inflation be will be worse under the Republicans. Well, stop and think. Are we better off now than we were almost two years ago? I don’t think so.
All about Trump
I just flipped through the channels trying to see a different variety of news and CNN and MSNBC are still on Jan. 6. Can they ever think about anything but Trump? I wonder what he pays to keep his name on them stations.
Homeless are everywhere
What a wonderful idea to put walking trails up there in an area that usually houses homeless people. Why didn’t you put that trail somewhere where the homeless people weren’t?
Permanent scarring
Thank you, Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee for putting it all together. People say this is not the same country I grew up in. It certainly isn’t. Trump has permanently scarred it.
Filing a hole
Can anyone on the News-Press staff explain to me why daily there’s It’s your call column in the paper and that letters to the editor are very spaced out. Why is it that those who complain and don’t have the guts to sign their name get more space than the people that who are willing to voice an opinion and put their name out in front of everybody? Sounds like a double standard.
Editor’s note: We don’t know what you mean by ‘spaced out.’ We usually have to delete a few call-in items for inappropriate content. So the spacing, if that is what you mean, is needed to fill the hole. The letters usually run at length and therefore don’t require leading because we don’t have to delete as much. We publish 10 to 12 inches of call-in material every issue and 18 inches of letters when we have enough submitted material.
Think high prices
When you go out and vote this coming up election, just remember that whoever they are jumping on and hating the most is the best guy to vote for. So don’t let them make you think that Trump is bad just because they want to get their Democrats in there. Just keep thinking of all the high prices you’re paying when you vote, you see where it all comes from.
