Long-term effect
After reading this past week of It’s your call, did most of these people eat the paste at school?
Meet the press
Why do we even need a press secretary? All that woman does is stand up there and lie. And she knows when she’s telling them too. Biden is nothing but a lousy president and I hope he doesn’t even make one term before they decide to impeach him.
Beautiful words
I am a longtime fan of Alonzo Weston’s column. The “October: A Time to Reflect” was just absolutely beautiful. If I had written it, I would have said every word exactly the way you did. October is also my favorite month. This column just touched my heart and I want to thank you for that.
Remember Josh
Josh Hawley thinks it’s alright to harass a school board member not only at school board meetings but around their home. I hope the National Association of School Teachers will remember that at election time.
Not enough
The government acts like they’re doing us a favor by giving us a raise in Social Security. That won’t even cover the rise in prices that we’re seeing, so we’re probably still losing money. Don’t act like you’ve done us such a big favor by destroying our country.
Ban the button
So what does Gov. Mike Parson want to do, go to every computer in the state and pull off the F12 button? It seems he knows as much about technology as my grandparents.
Thank the press
Gov. Mike Parson should be thanking the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for catching one of his administration’s latest mess-ups before it hurt someone. Instead, our thin-skinned governor is preparing to investigate them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.