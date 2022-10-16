Alonzo Weston’s column says too many people believe in conspiracy theories and so on. The reason that is, is because the mainstream media have gone into the opinion business instead of the reporting business. He mentioned Walter Cronkite would be considered a left-wing radical today. Not true. Cronkite reported the news, not his opinions.
Pay attention
I understand cars have to stop for school buses letting kids off and on the school bus, but this afternoon I almost had a school bus run over the little girl that was getting out of my car. These school bus drivers need to pay attention.
Political fallout
Yeah, if you still like the way things are going, keep on voting for Biden and the Democrats, and I’ll meet you at the fallout shelter later on if I got enough gas to get there.
Not our problem
The Ukrainian president talking about how they need so many more billions of dollars of our money and a lot more military goods. Who does he think he is? That’s our money, tax money that he wants for his critical infrastructure. We got plenty of problems in our own country. Let’s take care of America. Ukraine and Russia, that’s not our problem.
No hope
It was refreshing to read Alonzo Weston’s commentary in the paper Thursday. His reflections mirror mine, because I read It’s your call to think, my God, there’s no hope for St. Joe. They can’t all be that stupid.
No way out
For once, I have to agree with Joe in the White House. He stated that if the Republicans are elected into office, that inflation is going to continue to get worse. And that’s correct, though a reason is nothing to do with the Republicans being elected. It’s because of his policies.
Two good ones
The District 1 representatives were refreshing to politics. Both candidates are well qualified. They stuck with their issues, took the high road and stayed away from mudslinging that has become too common in American politics. Congratulations and good luck on both candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.