It starts at home
Given the choice, I find most people are against critical race theory. Most people would rather teach hate the old-fashioned way: At home.
Hateful speech
Maybe I’m missing something here. I seem to remember FOX News taking umbrage at the slightest, most minimal criticisms of former President Trump during his administration but apparently find nothing wrong with crowds at sporting events chanting a phrase I cannot use about President Biden. If cursing is wrong — and it is, at any public official — news media outlets should have the courage to say so.
Money for Afghanistan
So Biden is giving out money to the Taliban, who didn’t give us time to evacuate all those Americans and U.S. coordinators, nor do we know what happened to those left behind. We also know the Taliban will not pass help to those that need it.
Learning something
Liberals like to call FOX an entertainment channel, and I’m sure it is entertaining. But at least you might learn something, unlike CNN, MSNBC and the others.
Question of accuracy
People on the left like to say FOX news isn’t accurate, but do you think all those people would be watching it if they feel they are being lied too?
Down the drain
The federal government is giving these states money to help people pay utility bills, rent, so on and so forth, and the states don’t want to let go of the money. They’re making loopholes so they don’t have to help people.
In real time
What we’re watching unfold within the Democratic Party is the fact that the chickens have come home to roost.
Supply chains
Amazingly, our VP Kamala Harris did get something right when she said a couple of months ago, “You better buy your Christmas presents in August.” You think they didn’t know this was going to happen?
Critical race theory
I see that some schools here in Missouri are teaching the critical race theory. It’s about time. More schools in the area should teach about critical race theory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.