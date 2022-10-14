Yeah, this is on the HPI Products, on who’s going to clean it up. I worked there when I was 19 years old. I’m 52 now. That’s been going on for years. For years. So I tell you, who’s going to clean that mess up?
Postal problems
So Josh Hawley and Sam Graves want to do something about the postal problem now? Aren’t they the ones that helped put that idiot in charge of the post office? Aren’t they’re the ones that backed him all the way? Now it’s election time and they want to do something about the postal problem we’ve had for six years? Sit there for years and then come out to try to think of a problem that they put in motion.
Don’t complain
I’ve lost almost a quarter of $1 million in my RAs, 401(k)s and money markets since the Democrats and Joe Biden took office. Now, you may think that, well, you’ve got a lot of money, don’t worry about it. But if you’re a union worker, your pension fund is probably short. And if you’re a union worker, inflation is pushing 10%. That means the money you make is worth 10% less than what it was a year ago. So if you vote for a Democrat, don’t complain.
The truth
We live in a world where we talk about “truth.” Truth ought to be No. 1. Truth ought to be our foundation. How can that be when we live in a society, in a world, where you’re not allowed to speak the truth or truth cannot exist?
Cost of Schmitt
I’m not surprised the News-Press endorsed Schmitt for U.S. Senate. But did they ever calculate how much money he spent suing Missouri school districts over COVID restrictions? He’s a lawyer. He’s not a scientist.
Not so smooth
I was just wondering who on Earth was in charge of repaving Woodbine from Faraon down to Mitchell. It looks like in places they ran out. It looks like the temperature of the asphalt wasn’t correct. It’s a mess and it’s a shame. Us taxpayers had to pay somebody for that mess. It needs to be replaced and it shouldn’t be at taxpayers’ expense.
City of experts
Yes, let’s put highway engineering decisions to a vote. While we’re at it, let’s have all the St. Joe experts on everything vote on whether someone needs heart surgery or whether a plane’s engine is ready for flight.
