I was very happy finally, after a week almost, to see the pictures from PumpkinFest.
Cost of living
I have seen a lot of news articles about how much Social Security recipients are going to receive as an increase. They are guessing possibly 9%. I wondered if you could find out how much the Medicare increase is going to be. Is it going to offset the amount of the Social Security increase?
Editor’s note: Some Medicare recipients will see a slight decrease in premiums. Those with Part B coverage will have their standard monthly premium lowered by $5.20 in 2023.
It’s not funny
I just watched this idiot Alex Jones when the judge is telling how much he’s going to be paying to each and every one of those individual families. He thinks it’s a joke all them children got killed.
In the way
A little camera guy that was at the NFL game and he just blatantly walked in front of that football player and they want to blame it all on the football player. The news media are always trying to get a job or get in there where they shouldn’t be. And he wasn’t even watching where he was going. I don’t care whether it was his first day or not, he’s as much in the wrong as the football player was.
Editor’s note: If the camera operator didn’t have a job shooting pictures there, where do you think your game footage and highlights would come from?
Even odious opinions
I agree that Alex Jones is a nasty, horrible, hateful person. But $985 million? I thought in this country we had the First Amendment where even crazy people had the right to their opinion.
HPI’s footprint
Yes, this has to do with the articles you’ve had in the last few days about HPI. Every article says they’ve had multiple facilities, but never has there been a list of what facilities they have or the addresses. We know the one Downtown on Third Street, which is our main one, apparently. Nowhere else are they in town and I think we, the citizens or the people living in those areas, have a right to know where their facilities are located.
A tax on stupid
Fools are easily separated from their money when they contribute to the legal fees of fear-mongering billionaires.
