At the border
There was video played over the weekend that showed the drug cartels on the Mexican side of the river were firing indiscriminately into the United States. There’s also groups on the way here who have elected leaders that are taunting the U.S. and the National Guard, saying they are coming and there’s nothing we can do to stop them. America, wake up.
So blissful
This world has been freezing and thawing for centuries. It’s a natural cycle.
With or against
You know, it should be obvious to all of you now that if you do not follow the Marxist ideology of the left, you are a terrorist.
More, more, more
You know there are a lot of jobs in St. Joe, but there’s not a lot of jobs you can make a decent living at. These sewer bills are killing people, and now they’re talking about raising our natural gas prices. You just can’t get ahead in St. Joe.
Do the right thing
All you people say is Biden, Biden, Biden. He would not have to force the vaccinations if you people would stand up and do what is right.
Republican debt
Don’t forget that the debt limit enables past, not future spending. So Republicans are resisting paying for the tax cuts that they championed a few years back.
Democrat debt
People need to get their facts straight before they call in. It’s not the Republicans who want to raise the debt ceiling, it’s the Democrats. Nancy Pelosi and Biden, they’re the ones who want to bankrupt this country and turn it into a socialist nation. The Republicans are trying to keep these crazy people at bay.
Travel chaos
Airline pilots for Southwest are saying they’re not going to take the vaccine; the company is trying to say the problems are due to weather conditions. Bull.
Editor’s note: The president of the Southwest Airlines pilots union told CBS News that the cancellations were not due to a sickout or protest regarding opposition to vaccination policies. The union attributed the problems to the company’s poor internal management of the airline’s complex flight schedules.
Pass the test
You know, there is a logical solution to getting rid of the labor shortage in all markets. All you have to do is suspend drug testing, and you’ll have more help than you can imagine.
