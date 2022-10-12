The San Francisco supervisor, who is a self-proclaimed Democrat and socialist, says that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco anymore. What else can they mess up? I just can’t wait for this next election.
Keep Trumpers out
In the Nov. 8 election, we want to elect honest candidates in both parties who campaign on their own accomplishments. However, any candidate who uses the name or image of Donald Trump in an effort to get elected are not Republicans. Trump is a dictator. He’s a terrorist. The worst kind of thief. Stealing highly classified documents from the United States government. He’s a criminal. Let’s don’t let him get by with it. Keep the Trumpers out of office.
Explain it
I didn’t read all of Ben Pecora’s letter because it was so boring, but I do have a question that I wish he would answer. Since he seems to be an expert in everything, including science, I’d like for him to explain why the icebergs in the Arctic and so forth is melting and why the seas are raising and why Miami Beach cities that are on the ocean are going to be covered with water. Now I wish he would explain that because he’s so much smarter than everyone else.
Everyone’s an expert
I didn’t know Ben Pecora was a climatologist. And I wonder if the News-Press just doesn’t use him for filler.
Above the law?
Throughout his career, Trump has believed that he was above the law. After this week, he is about to be proven wrong. This is democracy versus tyranny.
Looks good in orange
Donald Trump has broken so many laws in his life, and he’s still not in an orange jumpsuit. Trump is above the law so far. That is, if and when Trump and his family go to prison, then I’ll believe America is a land of laws. And to the person who thinks Hunter Biden should be in prison, I’ll agree, but only after the ex-president has preceded him.
Border politics
Our idiot vice president is blaming President Trump for the border surge. I got news for her: Until her and idiot No. 1 entered the White House, the border was shut down, the wall was being built and we didn’t have two million illegals coming across our border.
