Return on investment?
I see we have another nice article concerning the St. Joseph port. It seems to have a lot of information on the potential. We’ve yet to get anything on how much we’ve invested and how much we’ve earned from this equipment. Could we have a financial statement on what this amounted to? Please?
Cooler heads prevail
Why did Gen. Milley contact his counterpart in China? To let him know we were not going to go to war because of insurrectionist Donald J. Trump.
Not a leader
The guy leads a coup against the United States and you think he’s the greatest thing? Does anyone know what a coup is? He’s supposed to be a leader but he’s hiding while everyone else is getting beat up.
J.C. not D.C.
You know Washington, D.C. is not the answer. Jesus Christ is.
Waste of money
Our government is paying people $5 million a day not to finish the border wall. Does that tell you Biden people anything. Wake up.
McConnell’s limit
I see McConnell saying he won’t help Democrats raise the debt limit again. He has never helped the Democrats. That guy’s over the limit.
Stay united
I just read the news where Trump was up there in Iowa. I can’t remember an ex-president who tried to divide our country. We can’t have that. We need to work together. No matter who we are. He don’t want that. He wants to keep us divided. We can’t afford to have him back in the White House.
Mexico acts
It sounds like Mexico is about to do something about the border crisis. It’s too bad our own president can’t.
Just like them
It’s sad but funny when they talk about places like Libya and Afghanistan that don’t have a functioning government. Guess what? We don’t have a functioning government either.
Just curious
I’ve got a deal for Joe Biden. We’ll show you what’s in our bank accounts when you show us what’s in Hunter’s.
Monuments
The paper made a hero of Biden for restoring national monuments in Utah that were cut back by Trump at the request of government authorities. This is just another attempt to make Trump look bad and Biden look good, which is the reverse of what is actually happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.