I’d like to thank all the students at the Savannah High School where they all stand underneath the flag and pledge allegiance to the flag. I think that’s just wonderful, that they acknowledge our flag and the military people that died for it. I think all the schools in St. Joe ought to do that. Savannah is such a wonderful school anyway, and I would like to see all the other schools do that.
Editor’s note: That’s a pretty common start to the day in a lot of classrooms.
It’s hard to be humble
The purpose of coaches, specifically football coaches, is to teach the team how to win and how to lose. But looking at this LeBlond game, I would say the coach also has to teach them how to be humble. It’s embarrassing, that they would score 80 points over a much weaker team. They should be able to not do that. Can you imagine how the losing team feels?
Editor’s note: It’s not that unusual in eight-man football. Last week in Missouri, two teams scored 80 or more points and two more scored 70 or more. LeBlond played its backup quarterback in the fourth quarter of the game you’re referencing.
Vote on the bridge
About 229: Jason Ingram’s letter was right on the money. Let’s vote on it. Let the people in St. Joe decide if they wanna take a five-minute run to St. Joe Avenue or spend 20 minutes while we’re driving around stupid boulevards. That’s our bridge. We paid for it. Let’s vote on it, because I guarantee you who will win.
Turkey time
Yes, I understand with Thanksgiving coming up, they’re going to be short of turkeys. Has anybody thought about going to Washington, D.C., on both sides of the party line and grabbing a few of them? There’s plenty of them up there.
Putin’s terror
Putin called the attack on that bridge, that’s his pet project, a terrorist attack. So what would you and my fellow readers call the attack on the Ukraine by Putin for no apparent reason? What would you call it? I’d say that’s a terrorist attack, too. How about it?
