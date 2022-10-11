This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Savannah’s pledge

I’d like to thank all the students at the Savannah High School where they all stand underneath the flag and pledge allegiance to the flag. I think that’s just wonderful, that they acknowledge our flag and the military people that died for it. I think all the schools in St. Joe ought to do that. Savannah is such a wonderful school anyway, and I would like to see all the other schools do that.

