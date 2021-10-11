Saddle up
So the Chiefs lost again. Maybe they need to bring back Warpaint and they’ll start winning again.
Better off
If Biden would spend 99% of
his time trying to improve our country’s debt crisis and world perils instead of spending 99%
of his time running around the country trying to force the vaccine on people who don’t want it, we might be better off.
Give it away
I don’t hear about Biden giving
his salary away to charity like his predecessor did. He certainly doesn’t need it, or deserve it.
Entertaining
People on the left like to say that FOX News isn’t news, it’s “entertainment.” Well, at least it’s entertaining.
Ditch Mitch
Why in the world did the Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, cave to the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling? They didn’t have to do anything. They could have done it on their own. Now they can say Republicans were complicit in this. Mitch McConnell needs to go. He is worthless.
Never forget
The guy leads a coup against the United States and you think he’s the greatest thing? Does anyone know what a coup is? He’s supposed to be a leader but he’s hiding while everyone else is getting beat up.
How much longer?
Can anybody tell me how much longer they’re going to have the roadways blocked off there by Corby Pond? And why can’t they open the roads up in the evenings and the weekends when no one is working?
Editor’s note: It was reported in September that the closure would last three months.
Buyer’s remorse
The other day Joe Biden boasted that 81 million people voted for him. What he doesn’t understand is that now 80 million people regret voting for him.
