Tip of the iceberg
I remember when Eric Holder was the attorney general for Barack Obama, and he made the statement that “it’s not good to have differing opinions.” And what we’re seeing right now is that anyone who speaks out is going to be shut down. Even parents at school board meetings, they’re going to have the FBI watching them. And we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg.
Conflict
The Attorney General Merrick Garland? His son-in-law runs the company that sells critical race theory teaching materials to schools. Sounds like a conflict of interest. Maybe we need a new AG.
Private citizens
As I make this call I am very much aware that private citizens are at this moment trying to rescue American citizens trapped behind Taliban lines. It makes me wonder, are American citizens going to have to defend our borders? It’s very clear that our government is not going to do it.
Guardrails
Democrats say that we can’t afford to build the border wall and yet there are literally thousands of miles of sound border wall along our interstate system.
Big winners
I saw that you took half a page in the paper to say “Do you want to get $10,000 for taking the shot?” Well, we signed up for this two months ago. Has anybody won any money? Have you put that in the paper?
Editor’s note: You could buy a lottery ticket and not win a dime. If you click on https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/ you will find that Missouri is on pace to award 900 individuals through the incentive program. So far, about 80 have been picked in District 6, which includes Northwest Missouri.
Drums of war
The Democrats were all afraid that President Trump was going to get us in a war with China. Maybe you better rethink that. Biden is going to get us in a war with China because they are emboldened now, because they know he won’t do a thing. If we get into a war, it will be Biden’s fault.
