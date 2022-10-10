People say you need a photo ID to do anything. No, you don’t. I’m elderly and I do what I need to do without a photo ID and all I can’t do without one is vote.
Editor’s note: Under the terms of the state’s new photo ID law, you can still vote. The law allows you to cast a provisional ballot and return to your polling place with a photo ID (available for free at license offices). The vote also counts if the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.
Thanks, Bob
Bob Slater’s article in his letter to the editor that age is just a number was the most meaningful and beautifully written article I’ve ever read. Thanks to Bob for reminding all of us age is just a number.
Vote for the person
This is not the America I grew up in, and I’m sick and tired of watching the news every day. Hunter Biden getting in trouble, but he’s gonna get a slap on the wrist. If that was Donald Trump’s voice, they’d already be in their orange jumpsuits. What is going on in this country? What’s the matter with the American people that they’re putting up with this that’s going on? You need to go to the ballot box in November and make sure that Joe Biden gets his wings clipped. He’s ruining our country and we’re allowing it. So make sure you get out and you vote. You vote the person, not the stinking party.
Scare tactic?
The Democrats are putting out a scare tactic again with Russia and the nuclear bomb. They know the people that are in office when there is a threat to our country get to stay, get voted back into office.
Not sure
Not that the News-Press needs outside help defending itself, but what in the world does the timing of an election and when the next paper comes out has to do with trust? I’m not sure what they think trust is.
Paper please
Concerning Wednesday coverage of voting, I hate the eEdition. I can’t use it. And it’s not worth my time to try to get somebody’s tablet to look at it. Give us our election results in print at least once on at least the next day. We would appreciate it.
