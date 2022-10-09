At the doctor’s office this morning, I came across the opinion piece, opinion page piece, the cancellation of Rick Smith. And after reading that, I realized why I subscribed to an out-of-town newspaper. Because this is a poor excuse for a newspaper.
Bring back Carter
So OPEC decides to cut production by a million barrels a day. Oil naturally starts to go up in price and gas with it. And what does our administration do? Pull a little more out of our strategic reserve and ask Venezuela, a socialist country, to give us more. I guess Jimmy Carter is really starting to look like a bright one compared to this guy.
Just the start
This clip that said that the feds think that they may have enough evidence against Hunter Biden to convict him of tax and gun crimes — that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Use our oil
We know now that the Saudi Arabians and most of OPEC is siding with the Russians and Chinese. We should never sell any more of our high-tech fighter planes to the Saudis. Let them buy Russian warplanes. Those planes are inferior. That has been proven in Ukraine. We Americans have been dependent for far too long on foreign oil. We have a tremendous amount of oil in the ground in Alaska, and offshore oil. Let’s use it.
Withholding
of names
The front page of Thursday’s Midland reported three separate accidents involving seven people. Details are given such a white van or a red Malibu. No names of the injured were reported. Is there any reason the St. Joseph police will not release that information, much like the Highway Patrol does?
Done deal
By the Kansas City Star‘s logic, Lyndon Johnson would have to be canceled because he said plenty of vulgar and racist things before he became president and signed the civil rights act and the voting rights act. Or Joe Biden and some of his past comments for that matter. Your overall body of work never matters.
