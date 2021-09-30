Divide and conquer
I can’t believe you people who call in here and bash the Democrats or bash the Republicans. This is what the senators and congressmen want. They want to divide and conquer us. And in that process, nothing gets done. If you fall into this category, you’re a fool.
Stand up
The Democrats wanted to impeach Trump because they hated him so much, but he didn’t do anything to be impeached. The man we have now has done everything and he should be impeached, but I’ve not heard one stupid Democrat say a word about him. My advice to the American people is to stand up and say, “We want him out.”
Different rules
Let me see if I have this straight. So you can put a Marine in jail for speaking his mind, but Gen. Milley can sit down with Bob Woodward and talk all he wants about Donald Trump and how he didn’t like it, and nothing happens to Milley. I told you before, the rules are for the ruled, not the rulers.
Tax avoidance
If Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi think it’s a rich person’s patriotic duty to pay more in taxes, why do they have attorneys who keep them from paying more than they have to? They’ve even said so.
This or that
If you’ve been following this package that the Democrats want so bad, you’ll understand that they are telling the American people, “Look, if we don’t get $3 trillion for our social programs, we’re not going to fix the bridges and we’re not going to fix the highways.”
Property available
After reading the latest news on the UN and what they’re trying to pull, I think the best thing the U.S. and everybody else can do with that outfit is fire anybody that has anything to do with it and turn that high rise in New York into apartments or something.
Revised logo
Has anyone taken the time recently to look at the package for Land O Lakes butter? They got rid of the Indian, but they kept the land.
Editor’s note: And the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.