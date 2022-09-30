This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Price points

Yeah, just looking in the paper about this one particular person who called in about gas prices. We just got back from a road trip, my wife and I, and Arizona and Oregon are up to $4 to $5 a gallon. California was $6.29 a gallon. And we got back home and it’s at $3.39 a gallon. I’m not complaining about any gas prices, but I’ll tell you what: oil prices per barrel were down to $76 a barrel last year. This time last year, gas was $2.78 per gallon.

