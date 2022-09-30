Yeah, just looking in the paper about this one particular person who called in about gas prices. We just got back from a road trip, my wife and I, and Arizona and Oregon are up to $4 to $5 a gallon. California was $6.29 a gallon. And we got back home and it’s at $3.39 a gallon. I’m not complaining about any gas prices, but I’ll tell you what: oil prices per barrel were down to $76 a barrel last year. This time last year, gas was $2.78 per gallon.
What happened?
The city of St. Joseph needs to explain to us some of the finances that they’ve used for supporting our police in the past few years before you get a yes vote.
A woke world
This is in response to “Better off,” telling Trump haters to wake up. They can’t wake up. They’re already “woke.” Once a person is woke for more than three or four days, they start having hallucinations. They believe in things that are not true, like roosters laying eggs and getting milk from a bull.
Control of prices
Somebody wanted the governor to do something about gas prices. Folks, if the government controls prices, it’s called socialism.
Columbus Day
I cannot believe the woke mob in this country wants to celebrate George Floyd but wants to do away with Columbus Day. How sickening is this country getting to be?
Lack of understanding
Joe Biden says all gas station owners have to do is lower their prices, but he doesn’t understand how gas stations work. Because the supplier sets the price or you won’t get gas from them anymore.
Running on empty
I was just wondering if you would print high school cross country. I see where you print basketballs, or volleyballs and footballs and so on, but I don’t see any cross country issues there in the sports section.
Where have
you gone?
I too am an admirer of the 33rd president of the United States, Harry Truman. Unfortunately, I don’t think Harry Truman would be able to make it out of the national Democratic primary system today. He simply had too much courage and common sense. He’s the kind of leader we really need but we never seem to elect anymore.
