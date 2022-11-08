I want to remind Northwest Missouri voters again that 6th District Congressman Sam Graves would not debate his opponent. I want people to remember that. He was too busy.
Grab the Windex
I was glad that the Holiday Mart was back and I enjoyed it very much, but whoever is in charge of the Civic Arena should have washed the windows on the on the lower Felix entrance side. They were so dirty, making it look like an abandoned building.
Coal in our stockings
Let’s see, Biden said he’s going to shut down all the coal plants in the United States, while at the same time, China is building coal plants just as fast as they can. I suppose Biden wants to ship the coal from America to China. Kind of sounds like it. We’ve got to have the coal plants. Going to be an awful cold winter without.
Views on police
I was just watching on the news where they claimed the day before the midterm elections that a lot of rhetoric is out there on both sides against the police. That may be, but the way I see it, the left is wanting to defund the police and continue to hamstring them from enforcing the law. There are probably some, very few, but some on the right who sees the national police or the FBI as a threat to our country and our Constitution. We’ll have to see how this all plays out. I pray America wakes up.
Costs keep rising
Yeah, I’m reading this upward trend here about how taxes have gone up. Guess what? I’ve got car insurance on two vehicles. It was $142 a month for like the last four or five years. I just got my bill the other day. It’s $172.
Mixed message
So the Republicans are mad at Biden for the hasty pullout in Afghanistan but don’t want to provide arms and funding for Ukraine? Which is it, isolationism or interventionism? What do you stand for, other than being against what the other guy is for? Reagan would be rolling over in his grave with the way this GOP coddles Russia and dismisses European security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.