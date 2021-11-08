Who pays?
Who is paying for all these ads for more Medicare, Medicaid, “call this number?” Is that coming out of Social Security or Medicare? Where is that money coming from?
Path of destruction
Our Founding Fathers understood that only by making the government the servant and not the master was the only way to protect our freedom. The government has no power except that granted to them by the people. Do you people get it yet? They are controlling and destroying us. Thank you, Biden people; you are responsible for this.
Strange bedfellows
Message to Missouri Republicans. If you’re voting with Cori Bush against the infrastructure bill, maybe you’re on the wrong side.
Expensive lap
It’s sad when our elected politicians take a victory lap for spending our grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s money.
Not worth it
There is no way separated families deserve $450,000 of our money. That is an insult to my billfold. I am strictly against it.
Misuse of OSHA
OSHA was never put into effect to tell the American people that they have to get an injection in their body. That was not OSHA’s intent. And this has been hijacked in the worst way by those who would turn this country into China, into Iran, into Russia. It is godawful, and it is sad that in my late days in life, that I have to see this kind of behavior from so-called “politicians.”
Free money
I’m 65 years old, I’ve been working for close to 50 years now, and I hear about all this free money that people are getting. I’d appreciate if you could tell me where I can get some of it. I could really use it.
Remember to vote
Immigrants crossing our border illegally are criminals. Now Biden wants to make them all millionaires. Don’t you all think it’s about time we do something about this? You better make sure when you go to vote that you vote for the person and not the party.
