Pulling strings
It’s really pretty easy for the average American to see that the squad and a few shadow figures pulling the strings on President Biden have taken over the Democratic Party. They’re running it, the radicals and the puppet masters.
Erasing history
It should be obvious even to the Democrats the reason the left wants to erase history. The Civil War started over states’ rights, and now the government is trying to lord over the states like kings and queens.
Don’t separate
Well, apparently I’m a white supremacist. Because I love this country, I love our military, I love our flag and I love our freedom. And I think what’s going on in our country is sad. It’s sick and it’s sad. The separation — Black vs. white, vaccinated vs. unvaccinated. It’s just sick.
Fly right
I was driving around town and I was surprised at the number of places that fly the (American) flag without it being properly displayed. The flags are torn, they are not illuminated at night. Those are the rules of etiquette for flying a flag. Come on, America. Let’s fly the flag properly.
A tall task
It gives me no joy to have to say this about the current administration, but they are the biggest liars I have ever seen in my life.
Don’t wait
As a veteran, it worries me to hear the talking heads in Washington, D.C. dismiss the threat of China and go on about saying, “Well in 10 or 20 years we’ll need to worry about China.” No, you need to worry about China today.
All of us
I see where our Missouri elected Republican officials have voted three times now to not even bring up for a vote the Voters Rights Act. They are supposed to be representing every person in Missouri but they are representing the Republican Party.
Empty ban
So California is going to ban gas-powered engines. We have China, Russia, Brazil and India, the biggest polluters on Earth, and they’re OK. It’s not going to do any good to ban lawnmowers in California when the air in some of those countries is so bad the people can hardly breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.