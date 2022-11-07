Good morning. I encourage everyone to go out and vote and express your opinion. I pray that all of candidates win or lose will accept the results of the election. This is the voice of the people.
Peas in a pod
Donald J. Trump, he ain’t no good. He’s no different than that guy that lives in the Kremlin. Matter of fact, they’re two peas in a pod. You put them in a gunny sack, shook them upside down, god knows who comes out on top.
Numbered accounts
You know, I believe one of the ways that the government could help people have faith in them would be to find the millions upon millions upon millions of taxpayer dollars that have been stuffed into offshore trading bank accounts. We know that there is probably close to a trillion dollars over the last 20-30 years of taxpayer money that has been siphoned off and quietly hidden in bank accounts across this globe. And if they really want to restore faith in the people, they do a massive audit and find all the missing taxpayer money. Of course we know that will never happen.
Glass towers
People living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, or should I say glass towers in New York?
All over again
About the stolen election that wasn’t stolen, according to the Supreme Court of United States of America. Guess what, he’s doing it again two years later. All he does is preach hate and discontent and a few people put him in there. You’re gonna find out what a dictatorship is. I’m guaranteeing it.
Sinking feeling
I was calling regarding Frederick improvements. About the North Shoppes, you talk about improvements, they need to do something. Those roads could sink cars.
Turkey terrific
Hats off to Wesley United Methodist Church for the delicious turkey dinner they served Saturday evening. They were so organized with the cars lining up and there were plenty of cars there. The food was delicious. They outdid themselves.
Border surge
What is the matter with the American people? You better wake up and you better stop this border surge.
