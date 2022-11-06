Excuse me, I just received my personal property tax bill for 2022. I have the same vehicles and nothing changed. My taxes went up $52. They get you coming and going. Can’t wait to get my house taxes. I simply give up.
Got our kicks
The St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association deserves a big shoutout for their dedication in serving over 1,000 kids ages 4 to 8 annually in St. Joseph and the region. At age 4, our grandson, in his first year playing soccer, is learning the importance of teamwork and developing new skills. The soccer fields on Riverside Road are dependent on volunteers and area business support to grow each year. Thanks wholeheartedly to the volunteer board members, coaches and sponsors.
Flip side
Yeah, everybody on the news has been moaning. These interest rate hikes. I love it. I’m finally getting some money at the bank. This is great for retired people who have savings accounts.
Turn, turn, turn
Yeah, remember on Sunday to set the clock back one hour and then on next Tuesday don’t set the country back 50 years.
Origins of hate
Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters did not start the mess we are in now. Trump started as when he came down the gold escalator and spouted hate.
Trusting America
Concerning its approaching midterm elections. I am trusting in the basic goodness of the American people. I am also trusting in the youngest generation. Please vote. We need your help.
Double standard
I heard yesterday that Sunny Hostin has said that white suburban women that are voting Republican are like roaches voting for Raid. Can you imagine if a Republican said that about a Democrat, how much outrage there would be? Just more double standard.
Danger zone
I wouldn’t care if it was a Republican president or a Democratic president but when you threaten the citizens of this country if they do not vote for your party, you are a clear and present danger.
