Naming names
I remember Trump said he was going to bring all these companies back to the USA. Well, can you name three? How about two? What about one?
What’s he hiding?
Why is Donald Trump so scared to have the House committee access documents regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection? He’s acting like a man with plenty to hide.
Carrot and stick
What the Democrats are literally doing with this $5 trillion boondoggle socialist package is the old carrot-on-a-stick routine. You know, where you lure the rabbit in with a carrot and then hit him with the stick. They’ll tell you “Oh this is in here, and this is great and this is wonderful,” but they don’t tell you what they hid in there.
Shape of the country
If Biden is your president, then you’re both in a coma. And if you ever wake up, you’ll see just how bad a shape this country is really in.
Sidewalk debate
I read the editorial about sidewalks. I went to a City Council meeting and I got up and asked why couldn’t the COVID-19 relief dollars been used at some of the schools that doesn’t have sidewalks? And I was told in front of everybody that it has to go for new construction. Well I would think building a new sidewalk would be considered new construction. I just found it so odd, with all that money, we couldn’t put sidewalks in front of these places. But what do I know? So you figure it out.
National implications
Some of you might think the race for governor in Virginia is about Virginia. No. It’s a national issue. This will have implications across America. Democrats can’t afford to have parents taking back their rights across this country.
Thank you farmers
I just want to say thanks to all of our farmers. My family and I are so happy to see them in the fields with the combines and stuff. God bless every farmer in the world, let alone this country.
