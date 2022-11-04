Sam Graves, only hear from him at election time. Man, I’ve ever seen him in my life. And when he does talk about something, it’s about farms, farms, farms. Well, I’m not a farmer. I’ve never been a farmer. I respect farmers immensely, but there are other people in Northwest Missouri besides farmers.
I am waiting
Hopefully Republicans will take the House and Senate and put the brakes on Mr. Biden’s spending habits. I’m waiting, waiting myself for the Republicans to take control.
Let people decide
Why don’t the liberal media and Barack Obama stay out of this? Let people make up their own minds what they want to do about this election. If they want to vote Democrat, they will. They want to vote Republican, they will. So why don’t they keep their nose out of it and leave it alone?
One vote
I don’t care who you are or what office you hold in politics, just one vote and one vote only. That’s all you are is one vote. So when you vote somebody in office, make sure that they can convince somebody else that they need to vote with them.
Not on the ballot
For those of you still stuck in 2020, Donald Trump is not on the ballot. Look real close and you will see Donald Trump’s name nowhere.
Who was that?
Talking about a coup to overthrow our government, what party do you think tried to throw a coup to oust Trump before he even served his first day in office and then maintained that for three years? It was the Democratic Party.
A mindless mob
In your opinion page on Tuesday you say good people of all ideologies should repudiate political violence. Donald Trump, he doesn’t do that, and his cult members follow everything he says and does.
One question
A question every political candidate should be asked is whether he or she will support the results of the election, win or lose. If the answer is no, then they should be asked why they aren’t running for county clerk or some other election authority to fix what they see as the flaws in the system. Or is the system only flawed if they don’t get their way?
