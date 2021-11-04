Not loving it
I realize California is known for its nuts and fruits, but I’m getting tired of the California congress people telling the American people how they just love this $5 trillion Marxist plan. But they just keep telling us, oh yeah, America wants this.
Election fallout
It’s pretty funny that all because a Republican won governor in Virginia, the communist broadcasting system is now saying all Republicans are terrorists.
Fury on Frederick
Please, hurry up and open up the Parkway by Corby Pond. I’m getting so much road rage built up having to go around and deal with the idiots on Frederick. Open it before it gets crazy.
Time to rethink
Memo to the Democratic Party, which is not the same as the party I grew up with: It is not the job of the press to be hawking your agenda. It is your job to present your case in a coherent manner, and if you lose elections as you did Tuesday, you might want to rethink some of your policies, or you’re not just going to lose the House; you will lose the Senate, too.
Reality sets in
The election in Virginia where a Republican got elected as governor is making the Democrats a little shaky. I think Biden and them are finding out America was not ready for a dictator telling us what to do, and how to take care of our children, and what our children need to learn in school. So I think they’re finding out America has had enough of them.
Time to pray
I guess everyone in the United States except our president knows the Democrats want to give $450,000 to every illegal immigrant who was separated from their child. He was asked a question by the press and he was clueless. Pray to God he doesn’t have to make any military decisions. Oh wait! He already did, in Afghanistan. Praying is all we can do.
Democrats for Trump
It looks like the Democrats need Trump more than the Republicans, if you look at the results of Tuesdays elections.
