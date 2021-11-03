Case to vaccinate
In response to the person asking why vaccinate children for COVID when not many have died: Well, I’m sure the parents of children who have died are wishing there was a vaccine. And also, we can’t wait for a variant to come around that attacks children and after 10,000 of them are dead, then we start giving out the vaccine. People should think a little more logically. Yes, we want to vaccinate the children before they are dead.
Wrong response
I turned on “Morning Joe” to listen after the elections in New Jersey and Virginia, and I could not believe his takeaway from this election. He said the 2020 election “saved American democracy.” I do not believe that’s what you should be getting from this. What you should be getting is that parents matter, and their kids matter and parents want to be involved in their kids’ lives, and they do not want to be following this far-left agenda.
Not working
Personally I think it’s hilarious that the state-run media is melting down over the Republican win for governor in Virginia. Aw, it’s so sad that their agenda is not working.
Don’t underestimate
Looks like the Democrats made the same mistake in the Virginia governor’s race that they made when Hillary tried to run against Trump. They underestimated how many people are sick and tired of the status quo.
Out of air
Biden would be a whole lot more believable if he didn’t sound like he was running out of air and things to say at the same time.
Jet set
Over 400 private jets, 85 car motorcades for VIPS and leaders to get together for a climate meeting. How much stuff did they spew into the air when they were traveling like that? And all the hot air from when they spoke, I’m sure that didn’t help the environment either.
Space impact
I’m not a scientist, but doesn’t all this going up in space affect climate change and weather patterns? I’m sure as long as everybody in charge wants power, wealth and fame, nothing will change even if it does affect us.
