I am thinking this morning of Lee Greenwood’s song, “Proud to be an American.” I hope you are too, how blessed we are. Please vote.
Inheritance
I heard Biden’s press secretary on the news yesterday say Biden inherited a terrible economy. What planet is that woman been living on for the last almost two years? Biden is the reason that the country is in the shape it is today. It’s not because he inherited a bad economy. He inherited a good economy, energy independence, and what’s he done?
B is for billion
Hey people, listen up. Exxon Mobil third quarter profits: $19.7 billion with a b. Chevron: $11 billion with a b. Shell: $9.5 billion with a b. British Petroleum, otherwise known as BP, $8.2 billion with a b. And Saudi Aramco: $42 billion with a b and you guys blame President Obama.
Kentucky exhibition
I may have missed it, but I don’t recall seeing any story on Missouri Western’s basketball game against the University of Kentucky. I know it’s just an exhibition, but it’s really impressive getting to play at Rupp Arena. For those who didn’t see his story, Western played competitive and got beat 56 or 38.
Turn it around
If you as a taxpayer are fed up with the economy being what it is, gas prices, grocery prices, if you’re fed up with the crime being the way that it is, if you’re fed up with this whole system, it’s time for America go to the polls and vote these people out and let’s see if we can’t turn this thing around.
Biden agenda
Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but Joe Biden’s agenda is. So remember when you vote for a Democrat, you’re voting to support his agenda of higher taxes, high inflation, high gas prices, high everything.
