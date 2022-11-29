Being in the Thanksgiving season, I think the crybaby Trumpy bears who blamed Biden for the gas prices going up should thank him for the gas prices going down. It’s only the fair thing to do.
Think about it
Anyone who defends and champions Satan has their name written in God’s book. And you better think about that.
Protests in China
Well, it looks to me like on TV that the Chinese people have had enough of their dictator leader over there. When is America gonna wake up and start protests? They’re calling for the guy in China to step down? Why don’t we start protesting and call for the idiot in the White House to step down?
Editor’s note: Because unlike China, if you don’t like the leader in the United States, you get to elect a new one in four years.
Reap what you sow
I find this pretty strange that in China there’s chaos. The country is collapsing because in the last five years, China has caused a lot of problems, a lot of devastations around the world. They hacked into peoples computers. They have caused a lot of devastation. You reap what you sow in life.
California dreaming?
The governor of California was thinking of running for president. If Biden doesn’t run well, look what he’s done to California. Why would anybody want to vote for him?
In a haze
Is it not still a federal law that marijuana is illegal? Then how can all these states pass laws legalizing it?
No mall bailout
I see in the paper for the last few days where there’s several stores that are going to the north migrating to the North Shoppes. And some of them are the ones that were in East Hills. I was just curious that after they leave and migrate to the North Shoppes is East Hills going to come back and ask the city for taxpayers’ money to revitalize East Hills? I don’t believe that should happen.
Nothing is better
You’re worried about what the Republicans are gonna do since they got the House, which isn’t much. What about what the Democrats have done for a long time? They’ve been trying to turn this country into a third-world country.
