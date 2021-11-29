No pennies in heaven
For all you millionaire politicians who made your millions off of the poor American people, I want you to know one thing: You cannot take a single penny with you when you leave this world. The stuff you’ve got here, that you’ve stolen from the American people, is not going to get you into heaven.
Hard times
Under Trump, the economy was booming, the illegal immigrant flow was being curbed and his response to the COVID crisis was fast. Uncle Joe, on the other hand, his socialist programs are already affecting poor and middle-class Americans big time at the pump and the grocery store. This is what you get when you elect a president who campaigned by video from his basement. The Democrat Party has absolutely failed us.
Amazed
It’s amazing that anyone still believes Kyle Rittenhouse and his AR-15 were taken to Kenosha, Wisconsin by his mother. Misinformation is destroying our society.
News judgement
If one of Trump’s children had done what Hunter Biden has done, and if Trump had done what Biden has done, they would be in jail and it would be plastered all over every news station on television. But you don’t hear it because the media is in bed with them.
Trust the jury
Helen Brock-Thurston needs to check her facts. I certainly had to. As a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and the right to possess firearms, I was certain Rittenhouse was guilty of killing those people. When BLM turned to rioting, I thought he was wrong for taking a gun downtown. All my judgements were based on the news I saw of the trial. Apparently, the jury only dealt in facts — facts that were not heard on the evening news.
Looking for scores
I know the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t play Sunday, but they could have at least put some scores in the paper of all the other teams that did. I’d appreciate if you could do a little bit better on the sports.
Other peoples’ money
In response to “Working people:” Poor, poor caller. You think you are abused by Ben Pecora’s anti-socialist views? You say that Harry Truman believed socialist activity helps working people. Actually, socialists want to share the wealth with people who refuse to work.
