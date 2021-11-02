Where is it?
I wanted to ask, does anyone know what happened to the wood carving of Jesse James robbing a train in Wade’s restaurant?
Question of money
We have a new American citizen in our family, and she came here the legal way. Many thousands of dollars and years of waiting, and yet we want to give people coming across the border illegally $450,000? Do you realize for over 5,000 people that’s over $1 billion?
Squeaking by
I had to laugh at the article about Elon Musk and his $300 billion, and he was crying because he might have to pay $30 billion in taxes. You mean to tell me he couldn’t get along fine with $270 billion? It’s just ridiculous.
Pear accident
I don’t know if I missed something on the news or in the paper, but it’s been quite some time since the tragic fatal accident on Pear Street. How come we haven’t seen any updates or any information from the police department?
Crumbling down
So on the left you now have the squad telling the rest of the Democrats, “Well we won’t let you fix the roads and bridges unless we get to turn into a communist nation.” You know what? I’d like to see our bridges fall and our roads crumble before they destroy the United States and what we stand for.
Deductions
I see now the Democrats want to tax you for money you haven’t earned yet. That’s fine, as long as I can take deductions for children I haven’t had or expenses I haven’t incurred.
Editor’s note: The proposal would tax unrealized gains for tradable assets, rather than only at the time of sale. It does not cover earnings.
Crazy time
On the news they said “from politics to culture, America’s going crazy.” Well it’s not the people of America that have gone crazy, it’s the idiots you have running this country.
Playing with lives
This is a no-brainer. Mask mandates saves lives and keep you from getting the virus. People against the mask mandates doesn’t care about people’s lives. What is wrong with the Republican governors playing with people’s lives?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.