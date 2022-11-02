The behavior of Republicans toward Pelosi’s husband is horrifying.
Where is it?
What happened to the money that was supposed to been spent on the 20 officers prior to this?
Editor’s note: It still went to the department but was allocated differently due to market dynamics that changed after 2013. Of the tax from 2013, 45% was supposed to go toward raising existing salaries, with 40% for new hires and 15% for new equipment. Instead, 80% went to salary increases (police, fire and health departments), 14% went to new officers and 6% was used for equipment.
Don’t mind us
The News-Press is a business owned by a wealthy family. No problem there, but in Our Opinion the paper only endorses Republicans regardless of character and backs party policy rather than reasonable compromise. Please, readers, don’t base your political views on what you read in this publication. Good job.
Just wondering
The number of threats to members of Congress increased 100% since 2017. Who was it in 2017 that assumed the role of most powerful man in the world and spewed endless lies?
More compliance
The law enforcement conducted compliance checks on Halloween again. Interesting, why the heck can’t they go ahead and do compliance checks on people who drive their cars illegally all the time?
Not so funny
Kari Lake, there’s a real winner for you. She’s making fun of the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Who’s in charge?
I would like to know who’s president of this country. Is it Joe Biden or is it Barack Obama? Barack Obama had eight years and he didn’t do nothing for the country either. Barack Obama’s not going to sway anybody.
Babysitting Republicans
So regarding babysitting people, just what do you think Joe Biden and them have been doing for the last two years with most of you Republicans?
What about Northwest?
I’m looking at today’s paper on Monday. Looking in the sports section and you have nothing about Northwest Missouri State University and this has been going on for a while. Since we don’t get a Sunday paper, you have to wait two days. And maybe you’ll have something on Tuesday and I doubt it.
