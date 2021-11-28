Let it roll
I believe that if you really listen to the message that the Democrats are putting out there, with the high price of gas and the high price of oil and the high price of food, they’re telling us these are the good times. Can you imagine what the next three years are going to be like if these are the good times?
Stupid government
I think I’ve heard everything now. The media suggests that having kids harms the planet. No, the only thing hurting the planet is this “Green New Deal.” Gas prices are sky high, you won’t be able to drive a car. And who wants these electric cars? I wouldn’t buy one even if I had the money. But they want everyone to get one. Are they going to pay for it? This is the stupidest government we have had in a long, long time.
Border vaccine
I’m so happy to see the headline over Biden saying they are requiring vaccines for all border-crossers. It’s about time they started making all these illegal immigrants get their shots before they come in.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The new requirement primarily targets nonresident travelers, such as truck drivers, who go through U.S. border crossings.
No appreciation
Hillary says Americans don’t “appreciate” Biden. How can you appreciate someone who’s tearing our country down, day by day, little by little? I can’t.
Equal justice
Now that the jury in Georgia has done the right thing by convicting those three guys for murdering that young Black man, we need to go after the guy who ran over all those people at the parade. He did that on purpose.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Darrell Brooks Jr. faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A sixth victim has died from the rampage.
Flying the flag
You know, it’s amazing. I’ve driven from Kansas City all the way through St. Louis and I’m in Illinois right now, and I don’t think I’ve seen a single Biden flag. But I still see Trump flags everywhere. Tell me who won again?
Overvalued
Ken Reeder thinks he has the school district turned around? If you could buy Reeder for what he’s worth and sell him for what he thinks he’s worth, you’d be a wealthy person.
Two weeks ago I spent 3.19 on gasoline. Yesterday it was 2.95. Thanks Biden. Gas prices are currently going down! Good job!
Flying the flag…Biden. His voters aren’t committed cultists.
