You know, I gotta say, I do not drink because if I’d have been drunk this morning watching the news, I’d have rolled out of my chair laughing because the Republicans say they’re going to hold the corrupt politicians within our government accountable. You know every now and then you get a good belly laugh out of life.
Stay and fight
You know when Russia invaded Ukraine, our government offered Zelenskyy a ride out of there. And he refused. I got news for you. If China ever invades the United States, the first one on a plane out of this country will be our president and his family. If you think he will stay and fight for this nation, you must have voted for him.
The lake first
I read your opinion on the Riverfront RV park in the 11/28 newspaper and I find it inappropriate to finance 26% of the privately owned development with tax dollars. I would rather see that money spent on Lake Contrary, cleaning that up. I think that would bring in more recreational dollars than an RV park would.
True colors
Well, we now know the Republican agenda — they want to get into control. They want to impeach Biden. They want to check on Hunter Biden, and they could care less about our problems with the economy or anything else like inflation and Medicare and so forth. All they’re interested in is just revenge.
Dirty oil
Why is the Biden administration wanting to import oil from Venezuela? Venezuelan oil has got a lot of sulfur in it. It’s some of the dirtiest oil in the world, while we have some of the cleanest oil in the world. And a big supply of it.
Owning
the debt
FOX News lists the top five countries that hold our national debt. We got Japan, China, United Kingdom, Belgium, Cayman Islands and these are just the top five. This is several trillion dollars that we owe probably every country in the world. It seems to me like somebody is not keeping track the checkbook. This is absolutely insane. When we owe the Cayman Islands $302 billion, there’s something seriously wrong there.
Editor’s note: The government of the Cayman Islands owns little debt in U.S. Treasury securities. The debt is primarily owned by corporations and wealthy individuals using that country as a tax haven.
