Immediate danger

Good morning, I was very happy to see in the paper that they’re going to work on that dangerous intersection at 59 Highway and Alabama. They’re correct, that is a very dangerous intersection. I travel that way about five times a week, and it’s very dangerous. I’ve almost had accidents. They’re saying how dangerous it is. They have the money to work on it, but they’re not going to start any bids until March of 2024. I don’t understand. Shouldn’t they start working on it as soon as possible to maybe save someone’s life or a accident?

