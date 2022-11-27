Good morning, I was very happy to see in the paper that they’re going to work on that dangerous intersection at 59 Highway and Alabama. They’re correct, that is a very dangerous intersection. I travel that way about five times a week, and it’s very dangerous. I’ve almost had accidents. They’re saying how dangerous it is. They have the money to work on it, but they’re not going to start any bids until March of 2024. I don’t understand. Shouldn’t they start working on it as soon as possible to maybe save someone’s life or a accident?
Woke kingdom
Disney has hired a former CEO to boost flagging sales. When all it will take is one simple thing and that is to quit indoctrinating our children with woke programming.
Harsh reality
You know people who are elite and have more money than they need, have nothing better to do than put down anyone they see as less than them. And it’s a disgrace. Because as far as I know, no matter how much power a man has, no matter how much money a man has, his time on this earth is finite. Maybe the elite should figure that out. They’re no better than anyone else. They don’t have a guarantee of a longer life than anyone else.
Mind-boggling
The Democrats have spent several years and millions of our taxpayer dollars investigating Donald Trump. You know what, they came with absolutely nothing. This new probe or whatever you wanna call it, it is all political and it’s just, it’s just amazing and mind-boggling.
A hard time
I’m calling you about the people that are very ill and they need pain medicine. And due to the fact of people end up killing themselves with drugs that they buy illegally, so now for the people that are sick, it makes it makes it very hard to get our medicine.
Dance card
I’d like to know if you’ve put in the paper where there’s some place that older people can dance, like slow dancing and things like that. Thank you.
Just say no
Donald J. Trump is a dictator in waiting. Do not let him do it. I can tell you he ain’t got my vote.
