Spend it early
You know, I’ve decided I’m going to do my budget the way the CBO does. So I think I’m going to get a raise in six months, and I’m just going to go ahead and spend that money now.
Going left
When I was 18, I joined the military during the Vietnam War, believing our country would never fall to communism. I’m not so sure anymore.
Just a theory
I would just like to say, FYI, critical race theory is being taught only in law schools to law school people who are going to be attorneys. Not school children.
Defending teachers
I was so happy to read that our teachers are being defended about extra time off. That has to be done because one person made an uninformed remark. He’s not a teacher; he doesn’t even qualify to be a lunch room monitor.
Working people
Once again, we have to be abused by Mr. Pecora and his anti-socialist group. Remember what Harry Truman says, that any socialist activity only helps working people.
True Presence
I agree 100% with “Heaven help us.” I believe our Catholic bishops have lost their religion, or at least no longer believe in the True Presence. If they believed in the True Presence of the Lord, they would not allow him to be stuck into the sewers like they are currently doing. It’s sad.
Fix the bridge
The 229 bridge is already there. Just fix it.
Starting to hurt
I can’t believe with all the important things going on in this town and country the News-Press won’t report on, and yet they are right there to kick a local business owner when he’s down. Small businesses are starting to hurt right now. They need to report on that, instead of when someone is having trouble paying employees.
Fresh air
Sen. Kennedy of Louisiana is a breath of fresh air, because only that individual and former President Donald Trump have had the nerve to tell the American people the truth.
