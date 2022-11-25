The only thing that will keep the Republicans from impeaching Joe Biden is the fact that if he was impeached, Kamala Harris would become president.
Vote or not?
Take a vote about this RV. I do not think we the taxpayers should have to pay for this business venture of these people.
Editor’s note: The voters of St. Joseph already approved a hotel-motel tax in 2011 that is earmarked toward the general purpose of riverfront development. It is up to the City Council to determine whether this specific project should get funded under that tax.
In a bind
You know, in my 69 years on this blessed planet, I have never seen the devil more panicked, but it’s not just here. People all over the world are rising up and turning to God, and the devil is in a bind and he’s way behind and he’s looking for souls to steal. And I won’t be unkind. But justice is blind and the threat to the world is real.
China threat
FBI director warns of China-run police stations in America. Biden knows it. He ain’t doing nothing. Why isn’t the FBI and the state department doing something? Because Biden loves the Chinese, especially their money.
Country smart
I’ve yet to find a place where socialism works. I’ve yet to find a man who can have a baby. I’ve yet to see a place where total dependence on the government is a good thing. But hey, us dumb country people just think that might not be the case.
Carrier pigeons
If we do away with electricity generated by using coal and gas and oil, we will soon run out. What will the liberals do then if they can’t use their smartphones or laptops? Because we don’t have any electricity. They might actually mail each other. But that won’t get delivered because there won’t be any vehicles.
Laptop obsession
I find it hard to believe that swing voters who went Republican on Nov. 8 wanted more investigations and less focus on pocketbook issues. Maybe the Republican believe that the secret to controlling inflation and lowering gas prices is buried somewhere in Hunter Biden’s laptop.
