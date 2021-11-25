Who to thank?
Right here in the paper it says the teachers offer thanks for giving extra time. That’s sweet — but we didn’t give you that extra time. The city of St. Joe did not give you that. The superintendent gave you that, the school district gave you that. But no, the city of St. Joseph did not give you a week off.
Causing trouble
I’ve come to the conclusion that people want to protest whatever they can protest. Brooklyn, New York, has no business protesting because of what happened in Minnesota. What reason does New York have to protest? That is so stupid. People just have to get out and cause trouble, that’s all they want to do.
Different rules
I find it appalling and greatly disturbing that the left-wing media is stoking the flames of anger and hate because they did not like the outcome of the trial. And disappointingly, even the president said he was angry. I thought self-defense was fundamental law in this country? I thought we obeyed the rule of law? I thought we accepted the decisions of jury cases? Evidently, not on the left.
Stir the pot
I really wasn’t surprised to hear that because of the mainstream media propaganda machine feeding lies about the Rittenhouse incident, people all over the world think he went out and gunned down numerous Black people. All because the media refused to report it correctly. I’m not surprised. They are doing everything they can to stir up hate and violence. And it is a stain on our nation.
Live in peace
You hear so much in this country about “offense” and “defense.” I don’t want to live in either category. I just want to live in peace. But I don’t want to have to use force to do so. How are we supposed to sit back and live peacefully when so much hate and dishonesty is being spread? It makes it tough.
Someone pays
Now I’m not the sharpest tack, but I do know that free day care and free community college for everyone, including illegal immigrants, is not going to be free.
Day off
Well, here we are, and our firemen, policemen, doctors, people who put their lives on the line every day are working. But our poor, stressed-out teachers, who are supposed to have the education of our children as their first priority, are out enjoying a paid day off. They should be ashamed.
